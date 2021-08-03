Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $340.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $369.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,446,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.