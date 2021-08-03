Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

