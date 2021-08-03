Rotork plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.35 (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 341.60 ($4.46) on Tuesday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 347.15. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.26.

ROR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

