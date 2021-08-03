Rotten (ROT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,251.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Rotten coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $281,073.51 and approximately $1,251.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 95,208,430 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

