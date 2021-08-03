Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 10,777 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $63.17 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

