Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 28,865 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 413,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after buying an additional 95,950 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 296,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 281,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 60,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

