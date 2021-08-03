Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,109 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Merchants Bancorp worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

