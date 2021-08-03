Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,248 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

