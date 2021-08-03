Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 74,146 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 1,644.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $241,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42.

