Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 171.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000.

BATS NULG opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.