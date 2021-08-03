Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target to $28.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ILPT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. 2,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,937. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.