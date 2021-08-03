Royal Bank of Canada Buys 18,303 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.41% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

