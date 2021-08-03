Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,557 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

