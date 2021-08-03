Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,332 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.80% of Clearfield worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 34.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $274,143.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,443 in the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLFD opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

