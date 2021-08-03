Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 19.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lear by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $93,832,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.64.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

