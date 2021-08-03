Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,679 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Tenable worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $787,722.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,158 shares of company stock worth $8,179,922. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

