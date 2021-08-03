Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,093,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,584,000 after buying an additional 297,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,044,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after buying an additional 350,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,021 shares of company stock worth $1,747,997 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.09. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

