Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.25 Million Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,742 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,164,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 315,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

