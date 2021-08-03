Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.34 Million Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of Domtar worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFS. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,015,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Domtar by 616.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 652,457 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,257,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,609,000 after purchasing an additional 561,083 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domtar alerts:

Domtar stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.87. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.59.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.