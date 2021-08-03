Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Community Bank System worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

