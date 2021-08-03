Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. CWM LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

