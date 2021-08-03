Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.53% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHML. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 42,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHML stock opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.48. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $55.92.

