Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,557 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

XMLV stock opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

