Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

