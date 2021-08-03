Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after buying an additional 90,614 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,939,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $93,522,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.70.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.92) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

