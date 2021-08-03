Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.44% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $3,088,000.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.95.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

