Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of GoPro worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 171.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at $14,818,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 668.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 813,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 707,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

In other GoPro news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,487 in the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

