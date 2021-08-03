Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $80.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of ARES stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.62. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 39.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 101,788 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 138.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 36.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,893 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

