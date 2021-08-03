Royal Bank of Canada Increases STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $46.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE STAG opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.43.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

