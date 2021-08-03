Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Covetrus worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,488 shares of company stock worth $1,667,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVET shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -317.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.04. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

