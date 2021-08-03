Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 339.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,909 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Adient worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adient by 75,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

