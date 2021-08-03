Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of LendingTree worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after buying an additional 141,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,713,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

Shares of TREE opened at $193.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

