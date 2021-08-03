Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.58% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

PSI opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $130.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.