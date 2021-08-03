Royal Bank of Canada Increases ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 225,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,508. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,565.11, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock worth $436,386,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.