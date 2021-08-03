Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 23,952 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 264.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 992,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,635,000 after buying an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

