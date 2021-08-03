Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 32,263 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Sabre worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 207.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.23. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

