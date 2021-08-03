Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 38,864 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,864 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Embraer worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Embraer stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

