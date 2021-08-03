Royal Bank of Canada Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$44.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CPX. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.73.

Capital Power stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,198. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$28.14 and a 1-year high of C$42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.78.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.9113603 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

