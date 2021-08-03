Royal Bank of Canada Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $144.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s previous close.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,605,000 after acquiring an additional 406,922 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

