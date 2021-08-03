Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after buying an additional 105,105 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

