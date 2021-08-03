Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Toll Brothers worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 26,184 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.54. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $889,920. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

