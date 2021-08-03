Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price target on shares of Anglo American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

NGLOY stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 140,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,352. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

