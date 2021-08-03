Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,053 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of GrafTech International worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GrafTech International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 857,362 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GrafTech International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,572,000 after acquiring an additional 665,476 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

