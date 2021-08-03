Royal Bank of Canada Sells 104,701 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $88.57 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock valued at $549,198,070. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.