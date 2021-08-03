Royal Bank of Canada Sells 16,439 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

