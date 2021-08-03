Royal Bank of Canada Sells 262,411 Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.45% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,975,000 after buying an additional 129,036 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 1,924.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 73,725 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter.

FNI stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $75.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.39.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

