Royal Bank of Canada Sells 27,161 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.53% of Unitil worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Unitil by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after acquiring an additional 216,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UTL. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $791.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

