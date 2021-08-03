Royal Bank of Canada Sells 32,992 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,149.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $214.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.54 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.33. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

