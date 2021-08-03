Royal Bank of Canada Sells 34,011 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,011 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

