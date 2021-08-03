Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,533 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 176.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $582.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $570.15. AMERCO has a one year low of $318.20 and a one year high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

